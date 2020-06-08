'The officer did not violate CPD policy’: Chief says regarding knee on neck of man during arrest

It is the policy of the Columbia Police Department (CPD) that officers will use only the minimum amount of force necessary to accomplish lawful objectives. In this case, the lawful objective was to arrest someone who was violating the emergency curfew during a period of unprecedented civil unrest, using the least amount of force necessary. Less-than-lethal force is described as force that carries the minimal likelihood of causing serious physical injury or death. Weaponless force is described as using empty-hand control techniques while securing a subject. Consistent with our policy, the officers in this incident were using minimal proportional force by using hand control and handcuffing techniques to arrest an actively resisting, non-compliant suspect who was in violation of the emergency curfew.