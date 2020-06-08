Symbols of the confederacy being erased across the south as protests reignite pushes for removal

(WBTV) - A once proud symbol of the confederacy, its flag was ordered to be removed by the state of South Carolina.
The divisive flag taken away the capitol grounds in Columbia, and angry protesters in Durham, North Carolina wrecked the confederate soldier’s monument.
More symbols of Dixie are being driven down.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s made the call to erase the memorial put up in 1890 from Richmond’s landscape.
“So I am directing the department of general services to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee as soon as possible,” Northam told reporters.
The governor’s actions passionately are fueling the emotions of one of Robert E, Lee’s direct descendants with ties to the Charlotte area.
The Reverend Rob Lee heads up the Unifour Christian Fellowship in Newton, North Carolina.
He’s the confederate generals fourth generation great grandson.
“There are members of my family that are shaking in their boots, and I know Robert E. Lee is rolling around in his grave and I say let him roll,” Lee said.
Community activist Reverend Rodney Sadler supports the Virginia governor’s decision.
“We are celebrating those who are traitors,” Sadler said. “These are symbols of hatred. These are symbols of division that are meant to promote the notion of white supremacy.”
In his book titled “Still Fighting The Civil War”, Charlotte historian David Goldfield describes today’s current conditions as the intersection of history and memory.
“These statues are not commemorating the war. They were put up 30, 40 years after the war. They were monuments to white supremacy,” according to Goldfield. “These statues cry out inequality. They cry out discrimination.
In the 19th century, dedicating the Lee statue in Richmond was front-page news for an event that attracted more than 150,000.
Dr. Marcus Cox spent nearly two decades teaching history at the Citadel in Charleston. Cox, who is now at Xavier University, believes the confederate past is connected to present day events.
“I think the murder of George Floyd has pushed the dialogue of systemic racism to a national level," cox said.
In southern city after southern city, standing symbols that fought on the side supporting slavery are coming down by government order or rebellious force.
The often-heard argument of “heritage not hate” is also echoed in Charlotte’s Elmwood cemetery. Confederate flags do exist on a number of grave markers.
“Perhaps cemeteries are the best place for confederate memorabilia, “Goldfield said.
Marcus Cox agrees.
“I don’t think you should destroy those symbols. I think those symbols should be in museums,” Cox said.
In coming weeks, the Richmond City Council is expected to vote on a measure to remove other confederate memorials.
