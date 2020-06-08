Swinney addresses coach’s use of racial slur, social injustice among other topics in video message

“Anybody who has been in our program, they know that there’s two words I don’t want to hear,” Swinney said in the video message. “There’s a lot of them I don’t want to hear, but there’s two in particular that I will absolutely call you out on. One is the N-word and the other is G-D. I would fire a coach immediately if he called a player an N-word. No questions asked. That did not happen. Absolutely did not happen. It has not happened.”