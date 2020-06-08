Superior Court orders N.C. to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has ordered the North Carolina prison system to take additional steps to protect inmates from the coronavirus.
Late Monday afternoon, a state court judge in Raleigh issued a ruling in a case brought by the ACLU on behalf of several civil rights organizations.
The judge found that the groups were likely to prove prisoners were being held on unconstitutional conditions of confinement due to a lack of safety measures amidst the pandemic.
“The ruling is in response to a lawsuit from the ACLU of North Carolina, Disability Rights North Carolina, Emancipate NC, Forward Justice, and the National Juvenile Justice Network asserting that the state’s failure to protect people in state custody from mass outbreaks of COVID-19 amounted to cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution," a press release read.
Among other things, prison leaders have been ordered to stop virtually all inmate transfers and to develop a plan by the end of June to test all inmates.
As of Monday, five incarcerated people in state prisons and one prison staff person have died of COVID-19. Since the groups filed their initial lawsuit with the NC Supreme Court, state officials have announced the release of about 750 people, around two percent of the 34,000 people who were in their custody in mid-April.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.