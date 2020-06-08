St. Luke’s Episcopal Foundation in Salisbury awards $100,000 grants

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Trustees of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation in Salisbury have voted to award over $100,000 as part of the spring 2020 grant cycle.
The recipients of grants through the SLF’s Fund B are organizations engaged in global mission work. Several groups, however, are locally based or have connections with the Salisbury community.
-St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salisbury: Bethlehem Senior Memory Care Training Program in the West Bank, Palestinian Territories. $5,000 grant.
-The Explorer’s Club of Kenya, led by Alberto Borges, a Catawba College student from Kenya. His volunteer program is involved in reforesting a large area around Marsabit, Kenya. This movement has led to an improvement in the lives of the nomadic people in the region, including grasslands for livestock feed and water collection stations. $11,180 grant.
-”GRACES” Guatemalan Relief Assistance for Children’s Educational Services, based in Salisbury. This grant will provide food vouchers and supplemental education support for the Escuela Integrada in Antigua, Guatemala. $12,000 grant.
-The Lunch Project (TLP), Charlotte, NC, will provide food for students attending Lengiajave Primary School in Tanzania and support for adults to keep the community intact. $17,000 grant.
-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Durham, NC will support Holy Cross Anglican School in San Pedro, Belize. $6,000 grant.
-Sudan Rowan supports scholarships for students in Aliap, South Sudan, the area of the former Lost Boys of the Sudan. $7,800 grant.
The recipients of grants through the SLF’s “Fund C” are organizations engaged in domestic, typically Rowan County based, community work.
-The Rowan Literacy Council. $2,500 grant.
-Communities in Schools. $1,600 grant.
-Food for Thought. $4,000 grant.
-Racial Equity Rowan. $4,000 grant.
In addition to these applied for grants, the Foundation also voted to complete its pledge to Episcopal Relief and Development’s “1000 Days of Love” campaign, with a donation of $20,000. This campaign provides support globally to efforts that support children and families in the first 1000 days of their life.
Rowan Helping Ministries received a gift of $10,000 to be used towards COVID-19 relief efforts in the community.
The total amount awarded in this grant cycle will be $101,080.00.
The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation is a tax-exempt 501c3 corporation formed in 1973 by the vestry of St. Luke’s to help perpetuate the physical properties of the parish and to support foreign missions.
Through the years the SLF has provided millions of dollars around the world in the name of Christ and St. Luke’s Salisbury. Applications for the October 2020 grant cycle will be made available soon. Questions may be directed to foundation@stlukessalisbury.net.
