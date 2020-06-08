Spotting accident damage on a used car: Toyota of N Charlotte tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Are you in the market for a quality used car? Some people get nervous when shopping preowned inventory, and we get it. You never quite know what you’re getting when you buy used. However, one way to combat the nerves is to do your research and know how to spot issues before you buy. Toyota of N Charlotte is always here with tips to make your car shopping process smoother, and today we’re talking how to spot accident damage on a used car!
Toyota of N Charlotte’s tips for used car shopping
Car accidents SHOULD be disclosed on a vehicle history report - keyword being “should”. Some drivers try to cover up car accidents because they can drop the resale value of the car. However, it’s in your best interest to know about any accidents that happened because there may be lingering damage or problems with the car, and you want to be able to find them before you buy.
4 signs of accident damage on a used car
Here are Toyota of N Charlotte’s top tips for spotting car accident damage on a used car next time you shop:
1. Take a minute to look for mismatched paint.
Professional paint jobs aren’t cheap - to repaint the whole car, the engine block and interior components often have to be removed, which can add up. If someone is trying to cover up a car accident, they might settle for a cheap paint job on the used car in question. Be on the lookout for patches of paint that don’t quite match the rest of the car, or pieces of metal that have been hastily and messily repainted.
2. Be on the lookout for Bondo work.
Bondo is a vehicle body filler that’s used to patch up damage on the body of the car before repainting. When used in a professional setting, it can be hard to spot. However, if it’s done quickly or by someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing, you should be able to spot uneven texture or bumpy surfaces on the body of the car.
3. Don’t miss misaligned body panels.
Do any of the body panels seem like they’re just slightly misaligned? Cars that come from the factory and haven’t been damaged don’t have inconsistencies like that - everything is put together by machines and expert craftsman. If things seem a little lopsided on the car, you can bet it’s had major repair work done.
4. Don’t shrug off a cracked windshield.
A cracked windshield may not seem like a big deal - after all, you can just have insurance replace it, right? - but in the case of a used car, if could mean that the car was in an accident or that the frame is misaligned from a collision. Find out how the glass cracked and have the car inspected.
