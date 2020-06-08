Salisbury Police investigating three separate shooting incidents over the weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three separate shooting incidents left one person dead and four others treated for various injuries in Salisbury.
On Saturday morning just after 8:35, police were called to the Days Inn on Bendix Drive. The janitor, 71-year-old Norman Edwards, was shot as he was working in a hallway inside the hotel.
Police say a man now identified as Ramone Everett Torrence had opened a window to a room, fired a gun into the floor of a room that was occupied by three adults and a 16-year-old girl, then came in the room and chased one of the occupants down the hall, firing a shot that stuck Edwards in the leg.
The shooting was the result of a domestic situation involving the suspect and at least one occupant of the room. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Police are searching for 43-year-old Ramon Everett Torrence. Arrest warrants have been issued for Torrence on charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Violation of a Court Order.
Just after 11:00 am on Saturday police were called to the intersection of W. Horah and Lloyd Streets behind the Samuel Duncan School. A man had crashed a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis into a pole at that location.
The driver said that as he was driving on Lloyd Street crossing W. Horah, someone fired several shots at him. The driver told police that he was involved in a dispute with other parties. The driver was not shot, but was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to be treated for injuries suffered in the accident.
On Sunday night there was a deadly shooting incident on Green Street near Bringle Ferry Road. Police responded to a house in the 800 block of Green Street and found three men who had been shot.
Henry Lee Wilder, Jr., died after being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The two other victims have what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
At one point following the incident on Green Street, there was a large crowd gathered near the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Additional law enforcement was called in as a precaution.
The incidents are not believed to be related.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.