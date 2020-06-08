Primary guide: What to know for the S.C. races in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the June 9 South Carolina statewide primaries will proceed as scheduled, and thousands have already cast their vote through absentee ballot.
The polls will be open for the primaries, which include contests for S.C. House and Senate races, U.S. House seats and several local races in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday.
Voters who want to vote absentee can do so in person at the local county voter registration offices. York County’s is located at 6 South Congress Street in York. Lancaster County’s is at 101 North Main Street in Lancaster. Chester County’s is at 109 Ella Street in Chester.
Voters who received an absentee ballot in the mail and have not mailed it back, can return it to the local voter registrations offices. Absentee ballots cannot be returned to local polling places, according to the State Election Commission.
The deadline to vote absentee in person is 5:00 p.m. on June 8, and the deadline to return a mailed ballot to the voter registration office is no later than 7 p.m. on June 9.
Voters also have the option to cast their ballot at the polls. Election officials have implemented several COVID-19 protections at the polls, including installing sneeze guards at check-in stations, providing masks, face shields and gloves to poll workers and making hand sanitizer available.
State Election Commission officials advise voters to check where there polling place is online before heading out Tuesday. Voters can do that at SCVotes.org.
Several York County polling locations have been moved for the primaries, according to Beth Covington, spokesperson for the county voter registration office.
- Hollis Lakes precinct will move from Ebenezer Presbyterian Church to The Body, 2115 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill
- Manchester precinct will move from Manchester Community Church to Rock Hill Ops Center, 757 S Anderson Road in Rock Hill
- Fort Mill 4 and Springfield precincts will move from Unity Presbyterian Church to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 601 Joe Louis Street in Fort Mill
- Baxter and Kanawha precincts will move from Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Fort Mill to Baxter Close YMCA, 857 Promenade Walk in Fort Mill
Additionally, this article includes information on people running just in contested party primaries in York, Chester and Lancaster counties. A full list of candidates seeking positions in November can be found on heraldonline.com.
Here’s a look at who is running.
York County Council District 1 — Republican Primary
York County Council Chairman Michael Johnson is not running for reelection for the county seat as he is seeking a bid for the S.C. Senate. Republican candidates Tom Audette, Chuck Ledford and Debi Cloninger are competing for the vacant seat.
The winner will face Democrat Kristin Thomas in November.
York County Council District 6 — Republican Primary
Republicans Joe Cox, a former York County Council member, and Brandon Guffey will face incumbent Britt Blackwell, who has been on council for more than eight years.
No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.
Lancaster County Auditor — Republican Primary
Incumbent Susan D. Hunter Wallace will face Suzette Connell Murphy for the county position.
Chester County Council District 6 — Democratic Primary
Two Democrats are running for the county seat. Chester City Council member William “Budda” Killian will face incumbent Alex Oliphant.
No Republican candidate is running for the seat.
S.C. House District 41 — Democratic Primary
Two Democrats are competing for the House district representing Chester, Fairfield and Richland counties. Charlene Herring is challenging freshman Rep. Annie McDaniel. More information on the two candidates can be found on thestate.com.
The winner will face Republican Jennifer Brecheisen in November.
S.C. Senate District 16 — Republican Primary
After seven terms in the South Carolina Senate, Greg Gregory, a Republican, is not seeking reelection. Republicans Michael Johnson, Mike Neese, Kristen Blanchard and Tom Nichols are competing for the Senate district representing Lancaster and York counties. Johnson is the current York County Council chairman.
The winner will face Democrat Ram Mammadov in the general election.
S.C. Senate District 17 — Democratic Primary
Former S.C. Rep. MaryGail Douglas faces incumbent state Sen. Mike Fanning for the seat, which represents Chester, Fairfield and York counties.
The winner will face Republican Erin Mosley in November.
5th Congressional District — Democratic Primary
Two Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, in the general election. Former University of South Carolina football player Moe Brown faces Sidney Moore, who served on the York County Council in the 1970s.
More information on the two candidates can be found on thestate.com.
