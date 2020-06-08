Police investigating shooting in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Newton Police say a man ended an altercation by shooting someone and fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred around 1:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Avenue.
A group of men got into an altercation, according to Newton Police.. As the group was leaving, someone fired a gun.
One of the men later showed up to the Catawba Valley Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries. He was stabilized and moved to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this case should call Investigator Ethan Hoke at 828-465-7430 or ehoke@newtonnc.gov.
