Person found dead in Rock Hill home after apparent assault, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a Rock Hill home Sunday morning.
The victim was found around 1:30 a.m. on the living room floor in a home on the 700 block of Confederate Avenue, near State Street and Armory Park. Officers say the victim had injuries consistent with an assault.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No further details about the crime have been made public.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.
