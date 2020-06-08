One dead, two injured in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after being seriously injured in a shooting in Salisbury late Sunday night.
Salisbury police say three victims were injured in a shooting on Green Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old victim, identified as Henry Lee Wilder Jr., was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health in critical condition. Wilder died of his injuries early Monday morning, police say.
The second victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and is expected to be OK. A third victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages.
