Officer shoots knife-wielding man in Stanly County
By WBTV Web Staff | June 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 9:34 PM

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer shot a man after he charged at his with a knife Monday afternoon in Stanly County.

Stanly County deputies and the Norwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a knife at a home on US 52 South.

Deputies said the man who was armed with a knife challenged the officers, and refused numerous commands to drop the knife.

After the knife-wielding man charged officers, one officer fired two rounds, striking the man in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

