Officer shoots knife-wielding man in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer shot a man after he charged at his with a knife Monday afternoon in Stanly County.
Stanly County deputies and the Norwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a knife at a home on US 52 South.
Deputies said the man who was armed with a knife challenged the officers, and refused numerous commands to drop the knife.
After the knife-wielding man charged officers, one officer fired two rounds, striking the man in the arm.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
