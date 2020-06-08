NCHSAA to allow sports to resume June 15, begin Phase 1 of reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Langston Wertz Jr./Charlotte Observer) - The N.C. High School Athletic Association is lifting its dead period June 15. That will allow its more than 400 teams to begin summer activities in one week, commissioner Que Tucker told the Observer Monday.
Tucker said the NCHSAA Board of Directors met via video conference call Friday and made the decision.
Tucker said individual school systems can then make their own decisions about whether or not to begin. Football teams, for example, would be allowed to participate in non-contact drills.
