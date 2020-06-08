N.C. leaders, health officials set guidance for reopening public schools in fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina leaders and health officials are working on plans that will allow schools to reopen on time in August.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided guidance that will allow schools to open its buildings for students and staff for 2020-21 school year if the data and metrics are trending in a positive direction.
The schools will reopen if data has shown improvement.
“We very much want to open the school buildings but won’t open them and make a reckless decision when it is so important,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “We know this coming school year will be like no other.”
Cooper said that students and staff will go through new measures during the next school year.
He said students and staff will be screened for illness before entering the school, and students will be asked to stay distant from classmates, and they won’t be sharing pencils or textbooks.
Schools will also be directed to sanitize the buildings throughout the school days.
“We will all need patience as the plans for each school come together in the coming months,” Cooper said. “This guidance is an important first step. Now, the hard part will be done by local social boards, superintendents, principals, school nurses to tailor the plans for their particular school.”
Cooper was joined by Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the NCDHHS, State Superintendent Mark Johnson and Eric Davis, Chairman of the State Board of Education, to lay out the guidelines.
As of Monday afternoon, North Carolina reported 36,484 COVID-19 cases, including a new single-day increase of 1,300 on Saturday. There have also been more than 1,000 deaths with 739 hospitalizations.
“We know schools are more than buildings,” Cohen said. “How we move forward has immediate and long-term consequences. We want to be able to open schools for in-school learning for the next academic year, but we are going to have to work together to make that happen.”
Health officials are recommending schools to follow these eight CDC guidelines: Social distancing and minimizing exposure; cloth face coverings; protecting vulnerable populations; cleaning and hygiene; monitoring for symptoms; handling suspected, presumptive or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; communication and combating misinformation; water and ventilation systems; transportation; and coping and resilience.
“If our state metrics are positive, local school districts we be able to safely take steps to safely return students to classrooms while also assuring that schools can accommodate students and teachers who may have health concerns,” Johnson said. “If metrics take turn for worse, schools will take more of a stringent guidance from health experts.”
NC DHHS, in consultation with the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction, will announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented for schools to most safely reopen. The remaining plans may be needed if the state’s COVID-19 metrics change over time.
“Getting children back to school to learn is a high priority, but they must be able to do so in the safest way possible,” Cooper said. “Every child, family and public school educator in North Carolina deserves strong protection to lower the risk of virus spread.”
