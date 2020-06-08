MUGGY, MUGGY, MUGGY! That could mean more thunderstorms in the days to come.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you noticed the difference outside? Dew points are running in the low 70s (the tropical range) and will continue to do that through Wednesday.
Also because of that, we have the chance for showers and even heavier downpours, since there’s so much moisture in the atmosphere. This afternoon’s highs will range in the upper 80s. There’s a 30% rain chance.
Tuesday through Thursday will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will only fall to the low 70s.
A cold front will move through on Thursday and that will be the last gasp of this tropical air mass we are in.
Friday and Saturday will be less humid and rain chances will be lower too. Temperatures won’t change that much. We will still range in the mid 80s for highs. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
Have a good afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
