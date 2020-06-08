Missing kayaker found dead on Lake Norman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a missing kayaker was found on Lake Norman Sunday night, officials say.
A 33-year-old Charlotte man was kayaking alone when he went missing around 7:30 p.m. near Stumpy Creek on Lake Norman. The man was found dead around 10:45 p.m. not far from where we went missing, officials say.
According to Wildlife Enforcement officers, the man flipped out of his kayak and was not wearing a life jacket.
The man’s family is being notified of his death. His name has not been released.
