Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office removes use of tear gas from Use of Force policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is removing the use of tear gas from its Use of Force policy.
The sheriff’s office is changing the Use of Force Policy, and noted the use of chemical irritants such as tear gas “especially during times of civil unrest” have been a standard for law enforcement as a less-than-lethal use of force option.
With tensions mounting between law enforcement and the community, the sheriff’s office says they thought that it was reasonable to “take another approach in response to the pain, frustration and national outcry against police brutality.”
Sheriff Garry McFadden has decided to take tear gas out of the arsenal of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“I would rather have meaningful conversations and engagement that build relationships and bonds with the community so that tear gas never has to be used. Throughout the past two weeks I’ve heard the cries of the community and during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting our citizens is vital,” Sheriff McFadden said.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to “focus on purposeful engagement which is one of the key law enforcement strategies of the 21st Century Policing Model.”
