$15K reward offered after remains identified as missing N.C. soldier
SPC Enrique Roman-Martinez (Source: Fort Bragg | Facebook)
By WITN | June 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 8:29 PM

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - The partial remains of 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper Enrique Roman-Martinez, missing since Memorial Day Weekend and found near Cape Lookout National Seashore on May 29, have been positively identified.

The positive ID on the 21-year-old was made using his dental records.

Christopher Grey, spokesman for Army CID says, "We are investigating Spc. Roman-Martinez's death as a homicide and our investigation continues."

Roman-Martinez had not been seen since May 23rd after friends reported him not being seen at his camp throughout the day.

Army CID is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the soldier's death.

Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777.

