High humidity could bring more rain and thunderstorms this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warm and muggy conditions will continue right through the evening and into most of the week ahead.
All of that humidity doesn’t just make it feel sticky and harder to cool down.
It will also bring an increased possibility for more rain. Some could be heavy at times.
A few showers or a thunderstorm will even be possible this evening.
Tuesday through Thursday will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The biggest concern will be for heavy rain.
Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s.
Overnight lows will only fall to the low 70s.
A cold front will move through on Thursday and that will be the end of this tropical air mass we are in.
Friday and Saturday will be less humid and rain chances will be lower too. Temperatures won’t change that much though. We will still range in the mid-80s for highs.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
