Community voices concerns to Rock Hill mayor

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - As anger continues to boil over across our country, one South Carolina city said it is trying to be proactive.
However, one group says it feels that certain voices that should be lifted into the conversations are being left out.
There is an emphasis from local leaders on wanting to listen to black community groups in Rock Hill, but a group -- a Black Economic Leadership League (BELL) -- said they are fearful the efforts are falling short, and everyone is not being heard.
”The incident with George Floyd was horrific,” said Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts. “It should have never happened.”
Watts said these words after a full meeting spent reassuring people what happened in Minneapolis would not happen in Rock Hill, as much as they could absolutely prevent it.
The chief and Mayor John Gettys held the meeting to answer questions and offer an open-door for community input.
“Are we perfect no? Do we have more things we can do? Sure. Are we talking about those and trying to figure that out? Absolutely,” said Gettys.
Not everyone thinks those conversations are being led with everyone in mind.
“We’re not contacted. We’re not involved. We’re not engaged in the conversations, so it’s making all of us have a little bit of a question mark,” said Dawn Johnson, chair of the Black Economic Leadership League.
Johnson’s group focuses on economic and education help for black communities.
It is right up the alley, Johnson said, of what police and the mayor says they are trying to discuss, yet Johnson points out, they do not have a seat at the table.
”If your goal is to come up with solutions how will you come up with solutions if you haven’t heard the various voices of different entities?” said Johnson.
Other entities do have a seat at the table and are talking with local leaders.
A group of pastors told WBTV that met with the mayor and police chief and the NAACP’s Rock Hill branch, and have meetings scheduled for later this week.
The NAACP did express dissatisfaction with the mayor and police chief’s meeting on Monday.
The head of the legal redress committee for NAACP Rock Hill said they were highly disappointed in the conversation from Monday. She said she did not think the discussion touched on issues that people in the community are having.
Johnson said she is happy those groups are represented, but if the council members and police do not hear from all groups, they are falling short.
"Just because your buildings aren’t burning down doesn’t mean you get to sit back and think that things are ok. This is an opportunity to take a pulse and reach out before something happens like that.,” Johnson said.
