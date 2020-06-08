Chesterfield County deputies search for missing man last seen Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday afternoon in Cheraw.
Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Lamarte Townsend was last seen leaving Singletree Lane in Cheraw around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Townsend is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black Nike sandals.
He drives an older model Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information on Townsend’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the tip line at 843-287-8072.
