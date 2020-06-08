Charlotteans create Instagram page to highlight black-owned businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week ago, three friends in the Charlotte area came up with an idea to do their part in fighting for justice for the black community.
They decided to create an instagram page called CLTBlackOwned. Each day they highlight a black-owned business in the greater Charlotte area.
As of Monday, the page had more than 8,000 followers.
“You can protest, you can support businesses financially, you can vote, so just making sure people know what their options are,” co-creator Madeline Carothers said.
Ashley Creft and Jeff and Madeline Carothers wanted to do their part.
“We’re not activists but we also want to support the community, the black community,” Jeff Carothers said.
On Saturday, they posted about Davidson Wine Company.
“We’re definitely thankful that they did that and we saw a nice boost last weekend from new folks who discovered us through the future,” Davidson Wine Company owner Lindsey Williams said.
Williams started the first winery in Davidson last summer.
“I had been a corporate attorney for a long time and knew I wanted to pursue other interests eventually and I fell in love with wine on a trip to Napa and trips to Italy,” Williams said.
Now more than ever, she wants to be a part of a bigger conversation that can happen over wine.
“I do think it is important to hear about our stories and how we got to be the business owners that we are and a lot of challenges that a lot of folks are still facing,” Williams said.
It's a simple way to help your neighbors.
“I know that it’s bringing a lot of knowledge to not only people of color in Charlotte but nonpeople of color in Charlotte who is trying to figure out, what can I do now?” Ashley Creft said.
The group is also working on a website that will list all of the black-owned businesses and their locations. They also want to hold black business expos in the future to help people looking for jobs.
