Charlotte stops funding of police chemical agents amid protests, heavy criticism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Police officials in Charlotte can no longer buy chemical agents, like those used last week during protests in uptown. The move came Monday after a City Council vote, which removed money from the city’s budget for such equipment.
The 9-2 vote, coinciding with days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, brings some change to how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers can control and disperse crowds. And the decision tasks a Charlotte City Council committee with the responsibility of scrutinizing and adjusting how CMPD spends money and creates policy.
“For the allies, please know that we need you to keep the same energy tomorrow morning that you have displayed over the past few weeks,” said City Council member Braxton Winston, who introduced the funding maneuver to address heavy criticism aimed at CMPD officers who used chemical agents against largely peaceful protesters last Tuesday.
Winston has been active with the protests and he was arrested on Beatties Ford Road on May 29, the first night of protests in Charlotte, for failure to disperse.
City Budget Director Ryan Bergman said CMPD spent $103,000 on chemical agents this year.
Winston acknowledged this “step alone is not enough,” referencing systemic issues within police departments and racism in the United States.
Within the same vote, City Council also approved a $2.55-billion budget for fiscal year 2021. Council members Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokari opposed Winston’s budget adjustment, describing it has a hasty proposal that doesn’t address complex community or policing problems.
Driggs said Wintston’s motion struck him as a “gratuitous dig at police.”
“I think this is a kind of hasty and rather small measure that has been conceived in the context of the current situation,” Driggs said. “I believe the changes that are needed are complex and large in scale.”
But other council members praised the change. The State Bureau of Investigation is now reviewing a startling incident in uptown last Tuesday, where police officers deployed chemical agents agent peaceful protesters. Chief Kerr Putney has said he’ll ask the court for permission to release police footage from the Fourth Street incident.
“It’s time to act. This is to build relationships — to show that there are policies, that there is accountability,” City Council member Renee Johnson said. “I think that this will enhance trust in the community.
Hours earlier, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office — a separate law enforcement agency — had announced its deputies will no longer be allowed to use tear gas during protests or other law enforcement encounters, citing “tensions mounting between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
