Charlotte activist speaks about protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte activist Kass Ottley has been part of several local protests and events organized in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Ottley, the founder of Serving Justice Charlotte, has been speaking out about racial injustice and police use of force for several years.
She agreed to a sit-down interview with WBTV to address her concerns about police in the community. She noted that she has seen the video of Floyd’s death.
“I think I was surprised at how long that video was,” Ottley told WBTV.
She said that seeing the video of Floyd’s death made her very angry.
“I wanted to figure out how far of a drive was it to get there (Minneapolis). How much does it cost to fly? I went through all of that, because I was like, ‘we gotta show up’,” said Ottley.
The activist ultimately decided to stay in Charlotte. Over the last several days, Ottley has been marching and chanting, hoping to continue to influence change in her community.
“I’m gonna protest probably until I can’t protest anymore because I feel like it brings awareness to the situation, but it’s only one level of what we do,” explained Ottley. “When you’re fighting for justice and you’re fighting for equality and you’re fighting for all these things, there’s a lot of levels.”
Ottley said she believes in protesting because the demonstrations can bring outside attention to local issues. She referenced the 2016 shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Scott was shot and killed by a CMPD officer in September of 2016.
“Protest brings awareness, like during Keith Lamont Scott, CNN was here. We had Telemundo here. Everybody was like, ‘Charlotte?’. People were like, ‘wow this is going on in Charlotte’. It put pressure on the leaders and people here because they were embarrassed,” said Ottley.
When asked about peaceful protests being disrupted by agitators, the activist explained how it can be difficult to control everyone in a large demonstration.
“I can’t be the one to tell people how to show up. I get the anger and I get the outrage and I get all of that, but when that happens, you’re putting a lot of people at risk,” said Ottley.
She helped to organize a large event in Myers Park last week. Hundreds of people from the Charlotte area attended the justice walk. Even a few members of the Carolina Panthers football team partook in the walk.
“I knew it was gonna be big, but I didn’t know it was gonna be ‘that’ big, and I was really excited because one – no one has ever done anything in Myers Park and two – why are we protesting in our neighborhood?,” questioned Ottley. “We know black lives matter, so we need to go where the power and the white privilege is and we need to go let those people know.”
Ottley said she plans to continue protesting against racial inequality and police use of force.
“If I feel hopeless and I’m supposed to be an organizer, who’s going to move the people? So, I kind of feel like that’s my job – to motivate and move the people, and keep them focused on what we have to do,” said Ottley.
