3 arrested after shooting, police pursuit in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested following a shooting the led to a pursuit and a crash in east Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that two men got into an altercation in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road.
Officers said the conflict turned physical when one person shot the other in the arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said that a short time later, CMPD officers located the suspected shooter’s vehicle on Harris Boulevard at Hickory Grove Road.
At that point, a vehicle pursuit took place before the car crashed as the driver was turning from Monroe Road onto Village Lake. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
Police said two people jumped out of the car and ran after the crash while the third stayed in the car. A handgun was found and seized.
No other information was provided.
