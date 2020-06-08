‘Armed and dangerous’: deputies searching for suspect in murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A manhunt is underway for Anthony Wright, who is wanted in connection to the murder of a man in the Town of Brunswick in Columbus County.
According to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the murder happened outside the Time Saver, a gas station on Vinson Blvd, around 2 p.m. Monday.
He said the victim and suspect knew one another and were involved in a personal dispute.
The name of the victim has not been released, as deputies are still working to contact members of the person’s family.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Wright is armed and dangerous.
He is reportedly driving a dark gray Honda Odyssey minivan with Virginia Plates UVA-2786.
Wright, 36, has tattoo on right arm that reads “DORIS” and “Anthony.” He also has tattoo on his right hand “NC”.
He has ties to Virginia, as well as Columbus County.
If you see him, call 911 immediately or Homicide Detective Rockenbach with the Columbus County Investigations Unit.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.