11-year-old shot in leg in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an apartment complex just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Leake Street.
Officers found the child with a gunshot wound in the calf. The boy was taken to Atrium Health Main with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said their initial investigation revealed that the child was playing in the parking lot of the Little Rock Apartments when he was shot, along with two parked, unoccupied vehicles.
The unknown shooter left the scene and has not been located. Officers don’t believe the child was targeted.
CMPD is investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
