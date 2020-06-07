Tracking TS Cristobal in the Gulf and heat in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cristobal is approaching the Louisiana coast and should make landfall late today.
While it will bring heavy rain to the Gulf coast states, we will likely only see high, thin clouds on the very outskirts of the storm for most of the today. Heat will be a bigger deal for us as temps approach 90 degrees again. There is a 20 percent chance for afternoon or evening thunderstorms.
Monday and Tuesday will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will be quite high. There is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms toward afternoon.
A cold front will move through Wednesday and Thursday and will bring another chance for thunderstorms as it passes. Rain chances decrease again by next Friday and Saturday after the front passes by. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s each afternoon.
Make the most of your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
