Staying warm and muggy with scattered storms this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.
A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible early tonight, yet should fade away overnight into early Monday morning.
Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Tuesday through Thursday will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with daily chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Even though no organized severe weather is expected, a few strong storms may develop with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Drier weather is expected for Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies, with isolated, late-day storms, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast around 6 p.m on Sunday. The latest track with Cristobal continues to take the system up the Mississippi Valley and toward the Great Lakes, having no direct impact on the Carolinas.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
