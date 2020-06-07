Rowan Commission Chairman Edds: “Where is our compassion and sense of decency?"

Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to spend considerable time with our Sheriff, his staff and many of his deputies. I am extremely grateful for our local law enforcement men and women and for their past and continued commitment to protecting our families and our community. But let me say this as clearly as possible: Our Board of Commissioners expects that every man, every woman and every child in Rowan County will be treated equally, with professionalism and with the respect that our residents deserve as citizens of this county and as fellow human beings. There is no room whatsoever, zero, for racism, of any kind, to be exercised or tolerated within county law enforcement. Period.