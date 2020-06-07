Police investigating shooting death at Matthews hotel

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after two men were shot at a hotel in Matthews.
The incident occurred around 12:36 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 9420 E. Independence Blvd.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired to discover two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported, but one of the men died at the hospital.
Police say this was an isolated incident between people at the scene and that there isn’t a threat to the community.
Nobody has been arrested thus far.
