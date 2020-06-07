Person dies in single-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a single-car crash Sunday evening in York County.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 324 near Skyline Road, seven miles west of Rock Hill.
The driver of a 2013 Chrystler 200 drove left of center and continued off the side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a well house before overturning.
The driver, who has not been identified, was entrapped and had to be extricated from the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
