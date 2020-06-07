Marches, rallies for justice continue in Charlotte-area for 10th-straight day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protesters continued their demand for justice and to end police brutality.
The demonstrations in the Charlotte area have reached its 10th-consecutive day, nearly two weeks since unarmed black man George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Several groups walked the streets, stopped for a moment of silence and carried signs in an effort to raise awareness and to raise their voices against racism and social injustice.
WBTV had crews in Matthews, the Ballantyne community and in uptown Charlotte as protesters sought to be heard.
A unity walk marched through the town of Matthews Sunday afternoon.
Protesters pleaded to those watching to “Come join us.”
The “Peaceful Rally of Solidarity for George Floyd” started at Matthews Town Hall.
The rally was organized by Matthews-area faith leaders. Along with the mayor and commissioners.
Matthew Mayor John Higdon told the crowd ,“clearly there are bad apples in police departments across the country and listed examples but said he believes the Matthews PD has good officers.”
There were also organized rallies in Fort Mill and York in South Carolina on Sunday.
