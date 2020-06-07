Iconic civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Louisville to discuss racial injustice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An icon for civil rights activism spent time in Louisville over the weekend.
Reverend Jesse Jackson has served most of his career in politics and founded nonprofit organization Rainbow/PUSH, a coalition to promote social justice, civil rights and political activism.
On Sunday, Rev. Jackson visited St. Stephen Church in Louisville to speak to local pastor Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, discussing root causes of social unrest.
Hundreds of thousands of people throughout Louisville, Kentucky and across the nation have taken to the streets to protest racial injustice against the black community.
Breonna Taylor’s death has hit home for many Louisville residents, as well as Reverend Jackson.
”When you kill, you should be arrested and charged,” Rev. Jackson said when we asked about Breonna Taylor’s case.
The discussion between Reverend Jackson and Reverend Dr. Kevin Cosby called for justice across the nation, not just at home in Louisville.
”There’s a George Floyd in every town,” Rev. Jackson said. “There’s a Breonna in this town, Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, the world is revolting for justice.”
Jonathan Jackson, one of Reverend Jackson’s sons and spokesperson for the Rainbow/PUSH coalition says change can’t come without pushing for systemic change; like ending the “no-knock” policy, the use of confidential informants.
”The police were using confidential informant that got the judge to authorize a no knock warrant,” Jackson said. “Now, we see senseless warrants, we’re also worried about prosecution... a gentleman that saw his girlfriend murdered was charged 12 minutes later, and now were going on 90 days.”
During Sunday’s sermon, Rev. Dr. Cosby sought to inspire community watching from home.
”I’d like to use an illustration and analogy Jesus told to help us illustrate and understand, what is wrong? How can we fix it?” Rev. Dr. Cosby preached.
The conversations continued to surround what it means to protest, the positions the black community has within their own cities and states.
“Truth crushed through the earth will rise again, we’ve covered this up too long,” Rev. Jackson said.
The Rainbow/PUSH coalition asks employers and academic heads to enable black Americans to be in a position of leadership.
