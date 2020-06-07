“I saw that body and it did something to me,” man says George Floyd memorial opens his eyes to meaning of change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On the 8th night of protests in downtown Wilmington all ended peacefully. On the day of George Floyd’s memorial in Raeford, North Carolina, one man who went said it forever changed him.
“I thought it was just a memorial service because it happened in Minneapolis," said Obadiah. "I didn’t know he was going to be in there, I knew there was going to be speakers and whatnot, but when I went and there and saw that body, it did something to me.”
Obadiah says he’s not sure what moved him to drive the two hours to see the service. All he knows is that Floyd’s death has opened his eyes and brought him closer to the men and women he’s been standing beside all week long.
“I ain’t never bonded with this many white people in my life," said Obadiah. "I ain’t never felt so many passionate white people in my life. And for once I can look in these people’s eyes and I’ve been bonding with them every day and every night for a whole week now... and I feel the passion. I feel the sincerity.”
Obadiah gained a new perspective.
If you listen to the cry for equality coming from across the country and even overseas, Floyd’s death has sparked a call for change, a call for reform, a call for unity.
“You got 50 states protesting, 18 countries, it’s now," said Obadiah. "I don’t care why it was him. Apparently, he was the chosen one... that’s all that matters.”
An estimated 10-thousand people were at Floyd’s memorial service to pay their respects. And many more, including here in Wilmington, will remember his name.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.