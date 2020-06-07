Charlotte City Council to vote on adoption of ‘8 Can’t Wait’ initiative within CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the adoption of “8 Can’t Wait”, a police reform initiative, within CMPD, according to one city council member.
Councilman Larken Egleston said based on community feedback, he sought and gained support from Mayor Vi Lyles along with 10 out of 11 other city council members to pursue adoption of the “8 Can’t Wait" recommendations.
The “8 Can’t Wait” initiative, created by nonprofit police reform organization Campaign Zero, introduces eight policies they say will decrease police violence by 72 percent.
The policies include:
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
- Require de-escalation
- Require warning before shooting
- Exhaust all alternatives before shooting
- Duty to intervene
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles
- Establish use of force continuum
- Require all force be reported
This comes after the events of May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota where unarmed George Floyd died in police custody, as an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, and three other officers stood by without intervening.
Charlotte City Council says they "strongly condemn the killing of Mr. Floyd and will not accept racism and discrimination within police forces and other systems that lead to such atrocities and erode trust."
A draft resolution also states city council “stands in solidarity and resolves to work alongside those who strive every day to root out racism in our society, including police officers, community activists, clergy, representatives of business, nonprofits and government and beyond.”
Charlotte City Council, according to the draft resolution, will vote to request the City Manager to review CMPD policies to ensure alignment with the practices recommended by the national “8 Can’t Wait” initiative.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.