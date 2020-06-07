BLOG: Cristobal closes in on the Louisiana coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 12 mph.
As Tropical Storm Cristobal moves closer to the Gulf Coast, squalls with gusty winds and periods of heavy rain will plague the Mississippi Delta region of southern Louisiana all day. It will actually make landfall later this afternoon or evening. High Storm surge is possible for southern Louisiana and from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Tropical storm force winds will also be likely along the Gulf beaches.
The heaviest rain from the system will fall across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. From there, the storm will move northwest and weaken as it gets farther from its energy source, the warm Gulf waters. Downpours will move into the Lower and Mid Mississippi Valley Monday and Tuesday. Then the remnants will move into the Northern Plains.
The storm will remain well west of the North and South Carolina.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest Cristobal information.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.