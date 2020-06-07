2 arrested, officer injured during Sunday night protest in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested and a police officer was injured during an altercation in the middle of a protest in uptown Charlotte Sunday evening,
Just before 10:30 p.m., protesters physically shoved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was walking with the group on 4th Street, according to CMPD.
Police say additional officers responded and were able to extract him.
During the incident, officers used pepper spray.
All weekend, protests in the Charlotte area remained peaceful.
Officers said only two arrests were made.
Protests in the Charlotte area have been ongoing for 10-straight days in response to the death of George Floyd.
