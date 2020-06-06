Warm and muggy weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It will be a warm weekend all the way around. Highs today will be a touch warmer than it was on Friday. We will reach the low 90s in many places today and we’ll at least be close on Sunday.
Overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s both nights. There is a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm – but it’s a small one. There’s only a 20 percent chance each afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday won’t be quite as hot. Highs will be in the mid 80s and rain chances will stay low.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a little more unsettled as a cold front approaches. We never see a direct hit from Tropical Storm Cristobal but the remnants could snake around, team up with a cold front… and that could bring us a few showers or thunderstorms later in the week.
Speaking of Cristobal, the storm continues to move north through the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm late Sunday and bring rain to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi into the day on Monday. It will weaken as it heads northwest and away from the Carolinas.
Make the most of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
