UNC Charlotte students to march to end injustice: ‘a journey toward change’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students are gathering at UNC Charlotte for a march to end injustice Saturday afternoon.
The march, which follows days of protests over George Floyd and others in a stance to end police brutality and racism, is set to start at 1 p.m. and end around 3 p.m.
The march will step off on J M Keynes Drive across from the UNC Charlotte campus near Five Guys burger restaurant, and will end at Popp Martin Student Union.
“Today, a student-organized march to end injustice will take place throughout University City and our campus,” UNC Charlotte tweeted. “We stand with Niner Nation in the journey toward change.”
Organizers say the event is peaceful. Those participating are asked to wear a face mask to minimize potential spread of COVID-19.
