Staying warm and muggy with isolated to scattered rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few isolated storms will be possible for Sunday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast by late Sunday.
Some of the outer rain bands from Cristobal may move across the Carolinas early next week.
Monday and Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Another chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.
High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s for Wednesday through next weekend.
Less muggy conditions are expected Thursday into the start of next weekend.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.