State House flags flown at half staff to honor fallen SC soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flags at the South Carolina State House are being flown at half staff to honor a fallen soldier from Spartanburg.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced on May 21 that 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, died May 19 at Bagram Air Force Base from a non-combat-related incident.
A department news release said the incident was under investigation. No details were provided.
Bowman was in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported. He was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.
Bowman earned the National Defense Service Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Army Achievement Medal; Army Commendation Medal; and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
Governor McMaster ordered that flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 6.
