Shelby restaurant defies governor’s Phase 2 orders, opens at full capacity

“ReOpenNC will continue to support businesses that defy Coopers Executive Orders. You can go out on any day and clearly see he has lost control of the shutdown because people are opening and defying the order. We fully support Senate Bill S712 the NC Freedom to Work Act. Republicans need to bring this to a vote and show that they stand with the citizens of NC. We need to decriminalize working and having access to the fruits of your labor in the state of NC.”