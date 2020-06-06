Police in Salisbury investigating crash and possible shooting incident

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating an incident on W. Horah Street that involved a crashed car and a possible shooting.
The incident happened just before noon.
No information has been released on the incident, but a WBTV reporter saw crime scene tape closing off W. Horah at Lloyd Street. An older model, white Crown Victoria appeared to have crashed into the curb behind the Samuel Duncan School. There were several shell casings on the road near the car.
Police officers could be seen talking to neighbors.
This story will be updated when additional information is released.
