Panthers players discuss plans to create change with CMPD chief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers players Shaq Thompson and Juston Burris were among a group that met with CMPD Chief Kerr Putney Saturday to discuss ways to create change in the community.
In an Instagram post-Saturday afternoon, Thompson shared a photo of the group with Chief Putney.
“Before Anything We Are Black Men. Before Being A police Chief...before being a football player...before being a coach...before being a radio host....BEFORE IT ALL WE ARE BLACK MEN And Our Life Matters," Thompson stated in the post.
Thompson wrote that Chief Putney met with a group of black men who are trying to create change in their community. After Chief Putney listened to the group, they left the conversation with three plans of action.
The plan includes adding more people of color on the Citizens Review Board, education, and creating transparency and trust to bridge the gap between police officers and the community.
“Change takes time, but action starts now! Join Us!” Thompson stated to the end the post.
