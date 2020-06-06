Panthers end their relationship with CPI Security after CEO’s George Floyd protest remarks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have ended their relationship with CPI Security following the release of an email containing what the leader of a local community group called “racist comments.”
The Panthers issued a statement on the matter Saturday evening stating, “Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight.”
The issue first arose after Jorge Millares, leader of the Queen City Unity organization, said he sent out a mass email in which he called for action in response to killings of black people such as George Floyd by police.
On Facebook Friday, Millares said the reaction to his email was overwhelmingly positive, except from CPI Security’s Ken Gill.
“Please spend your time in a more productive way,” Gill told Millares in an email, which Millares put on Facebook. “A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”
“Have a great day, Ken Gill,” the CEO ended his email.
Millares posted on Facebook that, because of Gill’s “insensitive and racist comments,” Queen City Unity is calling for a boycott of CPI – #BoycottCPI. Queen City Unity is a nonprofit that says on its website that its mission is to drive equity and equality for all in Charlotte.