More than 100 surfers “paddle out” in honor of George Floyd
Paddle out in Wrightsville Beach early Saturday morning in memory of George Floyd. (Source: Aaron Koenig)
June 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 4:48 PM

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - You will typically see dozens of surfers in the water off Wrightsville Beach each Saturday morning.

This Saturday, more than 100 surfers hit the water for a purpose. They came together to honor the memory of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Surfers often pay tribute to loved ones or others who have passed through what they call a “paddle out.” Aaron Koenig shared some images of the event early Saturday morning in Wrightsville Beach as the crowd formed a large circle in the area.

Paddle out in Wrightsville Beach early Saturday morning in memory of George Floyd. (Source: Aaron Koenig)
Paddle out in Wrightsville Beach early Saturday morning in memory of George Floyd. (Source: Aaron Koenig)
Paddle out in Wrightsville Beach early Saturday morning in memory of George Floyd. (Source: Aaron Koenig)

