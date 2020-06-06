How the CARES Act could work for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The CARES Act offers financial support to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Retirement Capital Planners explains how it could help you with mortgage payments and extra cash flow.
Joe Roseman is a financial advisor with Retirement Capital Planners. He says the CARES Act offers a grace period if you’re struggling to pay your mortgage.
First, Roseman says the CARES Act prevented lenders from foreclosing on your home for 60 days. It is important to know that the 60-day-window has since expired.
“Good news is there was a 60-day window where they couldn’t foreclose. Bad news is if you are behind then they could, now I don’t know if they would, but they could start proceedings now,” Roseman said.
If you are still struggling to pay your mortgage, you could suspend or reduce your payments for up to one year. During this time, you lender cannot add on fees or additional interest. However, your usual interest will still add up.
“Your principal balance will still accrue, and you will end up paying longer on it because your interest is still adding to it,” Roseman said.
Roseman says it is important to talk to your lender before suspending or reducing your payments because each lender will handle payments differently once the forbearance period is up.
“It could be you have to pay all missed payments at one time, you could spread them out over additional months, or you could just tac it on at the end,” Roseman said.
The CARES Act is also forgiving some penalties when individuals to take up to $100,000 out of their retirement funds early. For example, under the old rule there would be a 10 percent tax penalty for taking money out of your retirement funds before the age of 59 and a half years old. The CARES Act is temporarily doing away with the 10 percent tax penalty.
Before the CARES Act, if you took money out of your retirement funds, you must pay taxes on it the same year of your withdraw. In 2020, Roseman says you can spread that tax payment out over three years.
“If you had $100,000—took it all out and had to add that to your income this year. That could result in some pretty high taxes but if we spread that out over 3 years that puts us in a much better tax situation,” Roseman said.
To avoid pay taxes on the withdrawal, Roseman says you would have to put the money back into your retirement fund within 60 days of the withdrawal. But now, you have three years to return the funds.
“So, if you get down the road and want to put some of it back, then you can actually delay or do away with the taxes on it for up to 3 years,” Roseman said.
To qualify for these waivers, Roseman says you or your spouse must have had COVID-19 or been financially impacted by COVID-19.
If you do qualify, Roseman recommends speaking to a financial advisor before withdrawing money from your retirement.
“If you’re really facing a crisis and this is kind of the last resort then it could be a good financial move for you,” Roseman said.
