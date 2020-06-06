Chants, rally for equality continues on ninth-day of protests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protesters continue to chant, march and rally together in taking a stand against police brutality and social injustice.
A rally and a walk were organized on Saturday, starting at Freedom Park in Charlotte.
Another group of protesters met around 6 p.m. near the Government Center in uptown Charlotte.
The message, as signs read -- “No Justice. No Peace.”
The protests in the streets of Charlotte started more than a week ago.
People are demanding justice and equality following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Many of the demonstrations remained peaceful, despite violent turns of some.
Saturday’s march started at Freedom Park and moved through the Park Road Shopping Center.
