8-year-old girl holds unity walk in her neighborhood to spark change

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Protesters have filled the streets of states across our country every single night recently. One 8-year-old girl in Fort Mill saw these protests on the news - and decided to have her own.
”I did it because I felt the world needed some lighting," Jasmine Lennon explained.
Jasmine saw her grandfather crying while watching the protests on TV. It sparked something in her to get up and do something.
”I just feel like the world is full of bad still, and I just want to change that," she says.
While Jasmine is only 8, her age is not lost on her.
”All of those books with the strong people that are in there," she explained, "I just want to be just like them.”
Being 8 is not lost on her mother, either. Danielle Lennon says she went back and forth with the idea of letting Jasmine protest.
”When your daughter is 8, and you know there’s going to be a whole lifetime of her having to deal with issues like many other parents, I was trying to do my best to keep her innocence as long as I could," said Lennon.
Lennon knows her daughter is just a child, but says she understands Jasmine is not unaware of the injustices that happen to people who look just like her.
”As a black woman I know these are the conversations I was going to have with her period," she explained. “Yes, as a mom you know the time is coming, but you want to gauge it by the maturity level of your daughter.”
It is a conversation passed down through generations, but Lennon says she sees her daughter took that talk and turned it to action to make a change.
”I could let her out a little bit and let her be who she is. Let her voice be heard. She could say out of her mouth that black lives matter and people just jumped in on that. That just felt amazing," she said.
Lennon is continuing to encourage Jasmine to use her voice. Jasmine told WBTV she wants to do the same.
She already has plans for another protest. This time she wants 1,000 people there.
